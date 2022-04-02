Ryan Poles: Bears need receivers, but we won’t force it in the draft

Getty Images

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles knows his team needs wide receivers. He also knows the Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick, having traded it away to get Justin Fields last year. But he’s not overly worried.

Poles said he believes there’s talent in the second round at wide receiver, and that if the board doesn’t fall the right way for the Bears to get one, they’re not going to sweat it.

“It’s funny, because there’s a lot of panic, like, ‘You need receivers,’” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I think Davante [Adams] was taken in the second, right? So there’s talent there. It’s not always going to be like that, I get it. And we’re going to be patient. If it’s not there, we’re not going to do it and force it, either.”

The Bears need to build a good enough offense around Fields that either he thrives, or he fails and the Bears know they need to move on. But the reality of the roster Poles inherited from former General Manager Ryan Pace is that it’s going to take time, and it may not happen this year.