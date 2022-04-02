Saints sign defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

Getty Images

The Saints are adding some veteran depth at defensive tackle.

Jaleel Johnson is signing a one-year deal in New Orleans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Johnson played last year for the Texans, appearing in 12 games but never starting. He originally entered the NFL with the Vikings as a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. In his best season, 2020, he started all 16 games.

Last year Johnson spent a week on the Saints’ practice squad, so this will be his second stint in New Orleans, although he’ll hope to stick around longer this time.