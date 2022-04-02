The official Bobby Wagner contract details remain elusive

Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner recently signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams. The trained eye immediately raised an eyebrow as to whether the deal was truly worth that much money.

The official details remain elusive, with the contract not yet officially available in the various databases where contracts inevitably land. Officially, we’ll continue to wait.

Unofficially, no fewer than four sources have told us that the deal actually pays out $6.5 million in the first year.

If so, that’s obviously far less than the $10 million annual average that the total deal suggests.

One source said that the deal pays out $17 million over two years, with “small guarantees” in the second season.

The Ravens, we’re told, offered Wagner $18 million over two years. We’re not aware of the specific structure of the offer.

After being cut by the Seahawks, Wagner reportedly wanted $11 million on a one-year deal.

We’ll post a full breakdown as soon as the official numbers become available.