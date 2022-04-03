Frank Gore plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the 49ers

Getty Images

Frank Gore is ready to retire.

Gore said he expects to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers soon, formally announce his retirement then, and hopefully work for the 49ers in some capacity.

“Probably in a couple months,” Gore told TheSFNiners. “We’re still trying to figure out when I’m going to do my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement. I told Jed York that I always wanted to be a Niner, so we’re working on that right now, and then we’re going to also sit down with me and my agent to talk about me working in the front office. I love looking at talent, and I love evaluating talent, and I love ball. And they know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

Gore’s retirement is no surprise, as he turns 39 next month and didn’t play at all last season. His longevity far exceeded anyone’s expectations, but everyone has to retire some time.

The 49ers selected Gore out of Miami in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, and he played 10 years in San Francisco. He then played three years for the Colts and one year each for the Dolphins, Bills and Jets. He finishes his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, third-most in NFL history.