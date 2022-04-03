Jalen Ramsey: Cowboys said they’d draft me, but didn’t

April 3, 2022
Randy Moss isn’t the only high-profile player who was told by the Cowboys that they’d draft him, before they didn’t.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey contends that, in 2016, the Cowboys told him they’d select Ramsey if he were still on the board at No. 4. He was. But they passed.

Ramsey recently told the story on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark.

“I was in that conversation of, ‘Who was going to be the first defensive player taken off the board?'” Ramsey said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And I just wanted to be it. But if it didn’t happen, I always grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, really, Titans and Cowboys. So if I go four, that’s like a dream come true.”

The Cowboys took running back Ezekiel Elliott after the Rams selected quarterback Jared Goff, the Eagles took quarterback Carson Wentz, and the Chargers picked defensive end Joey Bosa.

“When I was on my visit to Dallas, they told me straight up to my face, ‘If you’re there at four, we’re taking you,'” Ramsey told Clark. “But we don’t think you’re gonna be there at four.’ They said, ‘We think [the Chargers] are gonna get you at three, but if you’re there at four, if you’re on that board we’re taking you.'”

The Jaguars took Ramsey at No. 5. He stayed there until he decided he wanted out. And he eventually got his wish, with a trade to the Rams in 2019.

In some respects, the current trend toward player empowerment in the NFL began not with Tom Brady‘s free agency but with Jalen Ramsey’s power play. He wanted out, and the Jaguars eventually accommodated him.

It helped to have the Rams, in the first iteration of their ongoing “f–k them picks” mindset, made Jacksonville an offer they wouldn’t refuse for Ramsey, putting two first-round picks on the table for someone who wanted out.

  1. Maybe saw the talent but didn’t want to deal with a spoiled baby that would gake an injury to force his way off a team.

  2. I remember that draft well, Ramsey was definitely a pick the Cowboys could use, but they were comimg off a lost season with Romo out with a shoulder injury not once but twice, he was still considered the QB moving forward and with Demarco Murray leaving in Free agency in 2015 they had no juice in the running game and wanted to get back to what protected Romo like 2014, Zeke came in and restored the running game with a monster rookie season, Romo got hurt again and we all know how that played out but the Cowboys got what they wanted, This isn’t a new story, the Ramsey revelation came out years ago, old news

  4. I know a lot of things are said about Jerry the GM but outside of Taco they’ve hit on the majority of their premium picks. It’s just sad to think we could have had Ramsey and then got Henry in the second. Team would have been better for it.

  5. It’s hard to argue with the results, that team was the equivalent of the showtime Lakers for a bit there.

    Zeke ran all over my beloved Lions like they were a JV squad in a game in late December, averaging something stupid like 7 yards a carry on 12 touches.

    I believe that was the game when he hopped into the Salvation Army bucket after one of his two scores. They clowned us, then partied hard afterwards for sure.

  6. Ramsey needs to get over it. I’m tired of his childish behavior. You’d think he’d have grown up by now but I guess not.

  7. No big deal. That happens all the time. Teams change their minds up until the turn in the pick. Maybe an owner gets involved at the last minute

