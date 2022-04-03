Pete Carroll delivered “passionate speech” on minority hiring during league meetings

April 3, 2022
The NFL has a problem when it comes to the hiring of minority coaches. And the NFL knows it.

But that hasn’t stopped some from issuing blunt reminders to those in charge. Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll delivered a “passionate speech” regarding the NFL’s struggles with diversity during last week’s league meetings in Florida.

One source said that Carroll’s comments were sufficiently strong to make people in the room uncomfortable to the point of angry. Another source wasn’t sure if the remarks actually did or should have angered those in the room.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam responded to Carroll’s not-so-subtle suggestion that the problem flows from ownership, taking issue with the idea that owners are out of touch when it comes to entrusting key positions to Black candidates. Others have privately pointed out that Carroll doesn’t have a stellar track record when it comes to giving opportunities to minority coaches, with no black offensive coordinators during his 12 seasons at the head coach in Seattle.

Then there’s the issue of nepotism. Carroll has hired two of his children. Those opportunities could have gone to non-family members, and particularly to minority candidates.

Regardless, Carroll stood up to talk about the issue in an open session among teams. The more that coaches and owners talk about the problem in those settings, the more likely that solutions will emerge. Eventually. Inevitably.

Otherwise, the league will continue to experience not only bad P.R. but also potentially sizable liability.

10 responses to “Pete Carroll delivered “passionate speech” on minority hiring during league meetings

  2. Pete needs to hire some minorities, it’s mandated now, quit hiring your kids yo…

  3. Countdown for ignorant, partisan reactions in the comment section be moaning affirmative action…in 3, 2, 1…

    These are businesses making business decisions. They have nothing to do with your political beliefs.

  4. Do people really think the owners get together and say to themselves “naw, we don’t want a black head coach. They suck because they’re black.” That would be racism. Is that what people really think? Really?

  5. I have a serious question that I would like an answer to. What is the definition of minority? If you look at the global population, whites are by far the minority, making up approximately 8% of the world population, so why can’t we claim minority status? Why is this fact constantly buried.

  6. Did this come straight from Pete Carrol’s PR company? Or from Pete Carrol himself?

  7. Nice cherry picking on the offensive coordinator side.
    He’s had a black defensive coordinator for 8 of his 12 years as head coach.

  9. They didn’t listen to Carroll about giving Kaep a fair shot, they’re not gonna listen to him now.

  10. The owners ought to continue to hire the coaches who they believe will be most successful for their team. I don’t buy the false premise that the NFL has a problem just because there are few minority coaches. Is it racist that white people make up 60% of the population but only 30% of the NFL? Of course not.

