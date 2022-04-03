While waiting for next contract, Melvin Gordon makes agent change

Getty Images

Veteran running back Melvin Gordon remains a free agent. As he waits for his next opportunity, he has made a change in representation.

Per NFLPA records, Gordon has retained Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First. Previously, Gordon was represented by Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo.

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in 2020, after finishing his rookie deal with the Chargers. The 2015 first-round pick held out in 2019, but eventually returned to the team.

A league source tells PFT that Gordon’s market currently is believed to be in the range of $2.5 million on a one-year deal.

That’s a reminder of what happens to NFL running backs as they age. Gordon, now seven seasons and more than 6,100 rushing yards into his professional career, is slipping closer to minimum-salary status. He turns 29 later this month, and there’s a fresh crop of full-tread tailbacks in each and every draft class.

The Broncos haven’t closed the door on bringing him back. With Javonte Williams emerging as a rookie, however, the Broncos surely won’t be paying Gordon anything remotely close to $8 million per year.