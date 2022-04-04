At 7.5, Steelers’ projected win total seems low

Getty Images

When it comes to gambling propositions, we’re always looking for a potential bargain. In the over-under win totals for 2022, I found one.

The Steelers, at 7.5, are too low.

For starters, coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. Unless the Steelers tie three times, seven wins would mean a losing record.

That’s just not how the Steelers operate. When expectations are low, they thrive. Last year, few expected them to make it back to the playoffs. They did. This year, many expect a significant backslide, in the first year post-Roethlisberger.

Don’t count on it. Even if they have no better option at quarterback than Mitchel Trubisky, the Steelers would be good enough to win at east eight games. Their defense continues to be stocked with talent. They have a great young running back in Najee Harris. Their receiving corps remains solid. They should be able to win plenty of games.

They play the Ravens twice, the Bengals twice, the Browns twice. Beyond the six divisional games, they face the four teams of the AFC East, the four teams of the NFC South, the Raiders, Colts, and Eagles.

If the Steelers go 3-3 in the division (in 2021, the Steelers went 4-2), they would get to eight wins by beating any five of the following 11 teams: Jets, Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles, Colts, Raiders.

It would be a surprise if the Steelers don’t win at least three in the division and five of the other eleven. So bet the over, before the number goes up. Because it should. It never should have been that low.