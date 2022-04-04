Brian Daboll: It’ll be good to have an offseason that’s normal

Getty Images

The Giants are one of four teams beginning their offseason program on Monday, as teams with a new head coach get a head start on implementing their new systems.

Now New York’s head coach, Brian Daboll is looking forward to having a normal spring after two years of COVID-altered offseasons.

“It was such a unique time for everyone,” Daboll said in a recent interview with SI.com’s Albert Breer. “[With] Zoom, you try to make it as personal as you can, but you’re trying to do things over a computer, and you’re finding different ways to teach on Zoom. It’ll be good to have an offseason that’s normal, where you’re face to face and communicating on a daily basis. The Zoom stuff, that’s become invaluable, heck, we’re using it now during the draft process, but other than that … no.”

Phase I of the voluntary offseason program mainly consists of working out in the weight room, but there’s also time for limited instruction in the meeting rooms to install the Xs and Os.

“The first thing is for the players to get into the weight room with the strength coaches and start their foundation in terms of getting stronger, quicker, faster,” Daboll says. “And then laying a foundation in the meantime for what we’re gonna do in the kicking game, on defense and on offense. It’s really just introductory phases to our program and how we’re gonna do things relative to strength and conditioning, and our playbook.”

The Bears, Dolphins, and Saints are also beginning their offseason programs on Monday.