Commanders: There has been no withholding of ticket revenue

Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders has issued a response to a report from the weekend that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has received information alleging that the team withheld ticket revenue that should be shared with other teams.

According to the report, at least one person told investigators that the team did not pass along the 40 percent share that is required by the NFL. The Commanders spokesperson denied that claim on Monday.

“There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders,” the spokesperson said, via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com. “Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

Another report on Monday indicated that Jason Friedman, a 24-year member of the organization, gave testimony alleging financial improprieties by the organization. The team said last week that it was not aware of any investigation into financial matters by the House Committee.