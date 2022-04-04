D.K. Metcalf pushes back on trade chatter

Getty Images

With the Seahawks previously saying that had “no intention” of trading quarterback Russell Wilson, before trading him, and with the Seahawks more recently using the I-word regarding receiver DK Metcalf, there’s plenty of chatter and speculation that he could be traded.

Metcalf pushed back on the talk earlier today, saying that he has heard nothing about a potential deal.

Whether he’s heard anything doesn’t mean nothing is happening. Although Metcalf may have no desire to go to a potential new team, anyone trading for him presumably will be willing to pay him on the way through the door. That would tend to change a guy’s mind about a new team, quickly.

The Jets continue to make plenty of sense. They have the draft capital; one of their first-round picks previously belonged to the Seahawks. The Jets also tried to trade for former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. And the Jets have a young, strong-armed quarterback in Zach Wilson, who could get the ball repeatedly to Metcalf.

On top of everything else, Metcalf’s superhero physique and demeanor could make him a star in New York.

One thing we’ve learned over the past few weeks is that anything can happen. And that plenty of things will. If the Seahawks were willing to trade Wilson, they’ll trade anyone — Metcalf included — for the right price.