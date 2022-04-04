Daniel Jones: I’ll be cleared and ready to go

Getty Images

Daniel Jones missed the last six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury.

But the Giants quarterback doesn’t anticipate he’ll be sidelined any longer by the time the regular season comes.

Speaking to the media on the first day of New York’s offseason program, Jones said his neck is feeling good and he had no doubt he’ll be fine for 2022.

“Yeah, I’ll be cleared and ready to go,” Jones said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Jones started 11 games last season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 298 yards with a pair of TDs.

The Giants have yet to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, though a decision on the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft will have to come sooner than later.