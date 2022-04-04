Daniel Jones on fifth-year option: There’s a time and place for those conversations

Getty Images

The Giants have a decision to make on quarterback Daniel Jones.

With Jones the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft, the Giants have just under a month to choose whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s contract.

With a new head coach in Brian Daboll, New York’s offseason program began on Monday. Meeting with the media via Zoom, Jones noted that he’s not pressed about the upcoming decision.

“There will be a time and a place for those conversations,” Jones said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “We’ll see and we’ll take care of that, we’ll do that when it comes up. But I’m focused on what we’re doing here and preparing and taking advantage of every day we have here together.”

Jones has started 37 games in his three seasons, compiling a 12-25 record. He missed six games due to a neck injury last season, finishing the year with 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions — good for an 84.8 passer rating.

In all, Jones has 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his three seasons. He’s also rushed for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.

If the Giants elect to pick up Jones’ option, they’ll owe him $22.38 million for the 2023 season.