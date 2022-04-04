Derek Stingley Jr. set to do all drills at LSU Pro Day

Getty Images

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. did not spent much time on the field for LSU over the last two seasons and that’s led to some questions about how high he should go in this year’s draft.

Teams still wondering about where Stingley should go on their board are set to get a chance to watch him in action this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stingley is scheduled to do all drills at LSU’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

Stingley said early last month that he was getting into running after a Lisfranc injury that limited him to three games during the 2021 season. Monday’s report indicates that Stingley is now 100 percent recovered from that injury.

Stingley’s play as a freshman in 2019 is a big reason why he’s expected to go early in this month’s draft and a strong showing this week should cement his status as one of this year’s top prospects.