Drake London’s Pro Day workout pushed back to April 15

Getty Images

USC wide receiver Drake London will have a little bit more time to prepare for his Pro Day workout.

According to multiple reports, USC’s Pro Day has been moved from Tuesday until April 15. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the move was made at the request of London after he suffered a mild hamstring strain while working out over the weekend.

London also fractured his ankle during the 2021 season, so he’s expended a lot of energy coming back from injury already this offseason.

London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in the eight games he did play in 2021 and that production explains why he’s widely projected to be a first-round pick despite the ankle fracture.