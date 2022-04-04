Eagles prioritize future picks, with five in first round and four in second round through 2024

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is making strategic long-term moves to set the franchise up to continue drafting talented players for years to come.

After today’s trade with the Saints, the Eagles now have two first-round picks in 2022, two first-round picks in 2023 and two second-round picks in 2024. That’s five first-round picks and four second-round picks through the 2024 drafts.

The Eagles previously had three first-round picks this year, but gave up one of them in today’s deal, which got them the Saints’ first-round pick next year and the Saints’ second-round pick in 2024. Many draft observers think the 2023 first round is going to have better talent than this year’s first round, so it makes sense that the Eagles were willing to swap out a first-round pick this year for next year — especially if the Eagles are expecting the Saints to struggle this year and have a high first-round pick next year.

The Saints were willing to pay a premium to acquire an extra first-round pick this year, but generally speaking it’s the teams that trade down in the draft and get extra picks in the future who do better in the long run.

If Jalen Hurts proves himself in 2022 to be the Eagles’ long-term answer at quarterback, all those future draft picks will be great for building talent around him. If Hurts struggles, the Eagles are now well-positioned to draft their next quarterback, even if they have to trade up to get him.