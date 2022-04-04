Frank Gore scheduled to make professional boxing debut May 14

Getty Images

Frank Gore’s days in the NFL are done. His second career is just beginning.

Gore is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut May 14 in Jackson, Mississippi, on a Gamebred Promotions card. He turns 39 the same day.

The promoter has not yet named an opponent for Gore, but the event will be streamed on FITE.

Gamebred Promotions is the promotional entity of UFC star Jorge Masvidal, and the card will feature boxing and mixed martial arts bouts.

Gore fought in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA star Deron Williams last December. Gore lost in a split decision. The fight originally was scheduled to be Gore’s pro debut before it was changed to an exhibition bout.

Gore, who last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Jets, has the third-most rushing yards in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He played for five teams while rushing for 16,000 yards.