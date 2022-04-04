Giants create cap space by restructuring Adoree’ Jackson’s contract

Getty Images

The Giants had less than $1 million in cap space heading into this week, but they’ve found some breathing room by reworking the deal of a veteran member of the defense.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured cornerback Adoree' Jackson‘s deal. The team converted $8.965 million of Jackson’s compensation into a signing bonus in order to stretch out the cap hit over multiple years.

The Giants also added a void year to the back end of Jackson’s contract, which is up after the 2023 season. The move gives them $5.98 million in cap space for the coming season.

Among the reasons why the Giants needed to create cap space is signing their draft class. A trade of cornerback James Bradberry has been mentioned as a way to get that space without compromising future caps, but the Giants have opted to kick money down the road for the time being.