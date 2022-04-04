Ickey Ekwonu visiting Jaguars, Giants, Jets

Getty Images

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu is a busy man this month. He is one of the top-rated players in the 2022 draft, which has him on a tour of the top teams.

Ekwonu currently is in Jacksonville for a top-30 visit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Michigan edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson, who also is in Jacksonville, is the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars used the franchise tag to keep left tackle Cam Robinson, re-signed center Tyler Shatley and signed right guard Brandon Scherff this offseason. That has signs pointing toward an edge rusher with the top choice.

But Ekwonu, who ran a 4.93 in the 40-yard dash, had a 29-inch vertical and benched 225 pounds 26 times, won’t have long to wait.

He also has visits scheduled with the Giants (No. 5 and 7 picks) and the Jets (No. 4 and 10 picks) this month.