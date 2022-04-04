Jeffrey Lurie: I’ll always regret that the Eagles didn’t draft Russell Wilson

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT
Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles
Before the 2012 NFL draft, then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid identified Russell Wilson as a quarterback he thought had the potential to develop into a great one. And the Eagles thought he’d be available to them in the third round. He wasn’t.

The Eagles went with Fletcher Cox in the first round, Mychal Kendricks and Vinny Curry with their two picks in the second round, and then hoped to get Wilson with their third-round pick. But the Seahawks took Wilson earlier in the third round, and the Eagles ended up taking Nick Foles in the third round instead.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says that’s a pick he still kicks himself over.

“[Wilson] is a player we didn’t get, and I’ll always regret it,” Lurie said, via DelawareOnline.com. “It was someone I really wish we had drafted in the second round and didn’t wait. But we really didn’t think that anyone would jump us and take Russell, so that was that.”

Lurie said there’s usually some luck involved in acquiring and developing a franchise quarterback.

“It’s very, very difficult to project what you call franchise or what we might call franchise quarterback,” he said. “It happens. It just happens. After year one or year two, is Josh Allen a franchise quarterback? Was he even thought to be a franchise quarterback when Buffalo drafted him? I think the answers are clearly no, no and no. He developed into one. We all have this vision, myself included, of an automatic franchise quarterback. It’s almost nonexistent and when it does exist, you’re very, very lucky to have that.”

The Eagles didn’t get lucky with where Wilson landed in the draft. And they learned the lesson that if you think a prospect has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, don’t wait to draft him.

16 responses to “Jeffrey Lurie: I’ll always regret that the Eagles didn’t draft Russell Wilson

  1. Why? Because you didn’t get a chance to ruin him like so many other young QB’s?

  4. Freddie Mitchell over Reggie Wayne. Brandon Graham over Earl Thomas. 1st Rounders Jerome McDougle, Jon Harris, Leonard Renfro and on and on and on. Fly Eagles fly, but better use those training wings or hire a REAL GM.

  5. I wouldn’t sweat it too much, Foles and Wilson have the same number of rings. Side note, I’ve never understood the Wilson love. He’s a really solid NFL QB, nothing more than that.

  6. Look at this way Jeff, you got one SB out of your draft pick Nick Foles and Seattle got one SB out their draft pick Russell Wilson.

    One might say you even won out where you saved MILLIONS of dollars with what you paid Foles compared to what SEA paid Wilson

  7. Lombardi Trophy count:
    Russell Wilson 1
    Nick Foles 1
    Worked out well for Seahawks and Eagles.

  8. I’m confident that one day very soon, Russell Wilson will learn to read defenses. Actually, probably not. One look at the play’s designed target, and begin to scramble for the rest of his career it is!!

  9. If he’s your guy, don’t wait. Obviously not too many people in the Eales organization or the NFL felt Wilson would be a good QB or they would have drafted him in the 1st. No one waits until the third to draft someone they feel is franchise-changing.

  11. 31 other teams with similar sentiments. Pretty much the same 30+ that wish they’d taken Mr. Brady before pick 199, etc.

  12. The Eagles have won a championship since then so I don’t get the regret. The regret should be firing your SB winning coach.

  13. Wow. Nick Foles must feel pretty good about this. Gave Eagles their only SB win…

  14. But we were happy to draft our only Super Bowl winning QB in team history. So, that was nice.

  15. The Eagles didn’t do too bad by picking Foles. Foles got the Eagles as many Super Bowl rings as Wilson got Seattle.

  16. Nick Foles won the same amount of Super Bowls are Russell Wilson so I’d say it worked out okay …

