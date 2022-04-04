John McClain once shared a stream with Sammy Baugh

Getty Images

Slingin’ Sammy Baugh could sling it in more ways than one.

John McClain, who retired last week after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle, told Peter King quite a memorable story for the latest Football Morning in America.

In 1998, McClain visited then-84-year-old Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh in Lubbock, Texas. Here’s the relevant part of the story.

“I get great stuff from him,” McClain said. “Five hours of tape. We go to leave, and Sammy, a great host, gives us peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches for the road. And I ask him, ‘Why’d you choose to live way out here?’ And he says he loves living way out in the country. He says, ‘Anytime I want to take a piss, I can come out here and take it right off my porch.’ And he says, ‘I gotta take one now. You wanna join me?’

“Well, of course I did. So I did, and now I can say I got to take a piss with one of the greatest players of all time, right off his porch.”

Avid viewers of PFT Live will recognize that behavior. Chris Simms has confessed in the past to peeing off the porch when he was younger (eight not 38, presumably). He got away with it until the patch of grass onto which he would pee died.