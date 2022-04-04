Josh Dobbs has tryout with Ravens

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Dobbs is making the rounds on the tryout circuit.

After working out for the Patriots in mid-March, the quarterback had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Dobbs, 27, was a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017 and has spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. The Jaguars traded for him in 2019 but did not appear in a game for the franchise. He went back to the Steelers when they claim him off waivers in September 2020.

Dobbs has appeared in just six regular-season games — five in 2018 and one in 2020. He’s completed 10 of 17 career passes for 45 yards with one interception.

The Ravens currently have starter 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley on their roster at quarterback. Huntley gained some significant experience when he started four games in place of Jackson last season.