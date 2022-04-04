Justin Evans signing with Saints

Getty Images

Free agent safety Justin Evans is signing a one-year deal with the Saints, his representation, Universal Sports Management, announced.

Evans was out of football last season after spending 2019 on injured reserve and 2020 on the physically unable to perform list. The Bucs finally gave up on his return on Dec. 23, 2020, cutting him.

He had toe and Achilles injuries dating to 2018 but now is healthy.

Evans played defensive back at Texas A&M as did his new head coach, Dennis Allen, so Allen is giving Evans a second chance in the NFL. It is a no-risk, high-reward signing.

The Bucs made Evans a second-round choice in 2017, and he started 21 games in his first two seasons before his injuries. He has 125 tackles, four interceptions and eight pass breakups in his career.