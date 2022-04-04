Malik Willis set to visit with Panthers, Falcons

Getty Images

One of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft will be spending time with a couple of teams picking early in the first round.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Malik Willis is set for visits with the Panthers and Falcons next week. Willis has also met with the Steelers, Giants, Titans, and Saints as part of the pre-draft process.

Willis transferred from Auburn and spent the last two seasons as the starter at Liberty. He threw for 48 touchdowns and ran for 27 more to show off versatility that has captured the eye of NFL teams who are in the market for a young quarterback.

Both the Panthers and Falcons qualify on that front and Peter King projected Willis going to the Falcons at No. 8 — he had Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett going to Carolina at No. 6 — in this week’s Football Morning in America. King wrote that WIllis “needs a redshirt year” and the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal as a free agent last month.