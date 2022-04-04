Nik Needham signs RFA tender with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have secured cornerback Nik Needham‘s return for the 2022 season.

Needham was tendered as a restricted free agent last month and the Dolphins announced that he signed that tender on Monday. He was tendered at the second-round level, so he will stand to make $3.986 million this year.

Needham appeared in every game for Miami last season and he made five starts. He had 59 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery, and a sack while also playing 32 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

With Needham officially back in the fold, the Dolphins will have their top three corners from last season in the secondary again this year. Xavien Howard, who just signed a long-term extension, and Byron Jones join Needham in that group.