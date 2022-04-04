Panthers sign Chris Westry

Carolina is adding to its defensive backfield.
The Panthers announced on Monday that they’ve signed cornerback Chris Westry to a one-year contract.
Westry, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2019, played the 2021 season with the Ravens. He appeared in six games with a pair of starts, recording three passes defensed. he was on the field for 66 special teams snaps and 184 defensive snaps.
Westry also appeared in a pair of games for Dallas in 2020.
Baltimore elected not to tender Westry as a restricted free agent last month.