Peyton Manning is giving Russell Wilson advice on his transition to the Broncos

As Russell Wilson makes his mid-career move to becoming the Broncos’ franchise quarterback, he’s getting advice from someone who’s done it before: Peyton Manning.

Manning, who played the final four seasons of his career in Denver after a long and successful career in Indianapolis, said he’s been talking to Wilson and giving him some advice about what the challenges are of changing teams mid-career.

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning told the Denver Post. “[I’ve had] conversations Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do’s and don’ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year.”

Manning said he expects Wilson to have a lot of success in Denver, just as Manning did at the end of his career.

“Just his leadership and his work ethic — you start there and then you obviously get to the abilities and talents on the field,” Manning said. “His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that’s something that is unique. And then the fact he’s going to work very hard to get his timing down with his receivers.”

The Broncos gave up a lot to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks. If Wilson can approach the level Manning played at in Denver, the trade will be a bargain for the Broncos.