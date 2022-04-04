Playmakers deal spreads from Amazon to Walmart and Target

PublicAffairs

I’ve promised to keep you posted on any deals for Playmakers. Which provides me a little cover for relentless hawking the book in this space. (Does admitting it make it any better?)

Amazon has been selling Playmakers at 33-percent off the retail price for a while now. Also moving the price point to below $20 are Target and Walmart.

If you see it for a cheaper price than 33-percent off, let me know. So that i can then let the rest of you know. So that I can act like I’m keeping folks posted on the price while in reality relentlessly hawking the book.

Thanks to everyone who has bought it. Thanks especially to those who respond to this post by finally buying it.