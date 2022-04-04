Rashaan Evans headed to Falcons on one-year deal

Getty Images

Linebacker Rashaan Evans reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Evans reunites with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who coached him in Tennessee.

Evans, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Titans after they made him a first-round choice. He missed only six games and started 50 of the 59 games he played.

He made 317 tackles, three sacks, 13 quarterback hits, two interceptions and eight pass breakups for the Titans.

Tennessee declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent this spring. He also drew recent interest from the Jaguars.