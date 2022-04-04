Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin: Plenty of time for extension, won’t entertain trade

Getty Images

The last few weeks have seen several trades involving big name players, including the deals that sent Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill to new teams and led to both players signing massive contract extensions.

With the dust settled on those transactions, many around the football world have been wondering who will be the next receiver to move. DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown have been the subject of speculation as they move into the final year of their contracts and Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is in the same boat.

The team has expressed interest in getting a new contract done and head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team still has designs on getting that done. Rivera added that the team doesn’t feel intense pressure to get it done right away

“I think the biggest thing is just [telling] everybody patience,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We’ve got plenty of time.”

The longer McLaurin goes without a deal, the more some people will wonder if he could wind up being sent to another club before a payday. Rivera said the team has not gotten a call about trading McLaurin and “we wouldn’t entertain it” if one came, but this offseason has shown more than once that intentions can change with the right circumstances.