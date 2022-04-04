Sterling Shepard: Pros of taking pay cut to stay with Giants outweighed the cons

Getty Images

Years of misguided spending under former General Manager Dave Gettleman left the Giants with a lot of work to do in order to get under the cap this year.

Some thought they might cut wide receiver Sterling Shepard in one of those moves, but they wound up working something else out. The Giants offered Shepard the chance to take a pay cut in order to stick with the team and the wideout, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, opted to stay with the team rather than hit the open market at less than 100 percent.

“They wanted me here. I wanted to be here. We were able to work something out that made sense for both sides. . . . I did the pros and cons and the pros outweighed the cons by a landslide. . . . If everything goes the way that I hope it goes, hopefully I’ll be here for a little bit longer,” Shepard said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Shepard tore his Achilles in Week 15 and said on Monday that he’s not sure when he’ll be cleared for football work. Reworking his deal with the Giants will allow him to focus on that process without worrying about finding a job once he is healthy enough to play.