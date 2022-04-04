Vegas win totals show Chiefs face NFL’s toughest schedule in 2022

April 4, 2022
The Chiefs have made it at least to the AFC Championship Game in all four years with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Making it five in a row is going to be incredibly difficult.

That’s in part because of roster turnover, including the loss of Tyreek Hill, but a possibly greater factor is how difficult the Chiefs’ schedule is for 2022.

A look at all 32 NFL teams’ strength of schedule based on their opponents’ Vegas win totals reveals that the Chiefs have by far the toughest schedule in the NFL. Vegas win totals, which at this time of year are the best way of projecting teams’ strength, show that the AFC is tougher than the NFC this year, the AFC West in particular is tough, and the NFL’s scheduling format did the Chiefs no favors: Kansas City gets three opponents based on its first-place finish in 2021, and those three teams are expected to be among the best teams in the NFL: The Bills, Bengals and Buccaneers.

None of that means the Chiefs can’t have another great season. But the Chiefs’ impressive run of six straight AFC West titles is bound to end eventually, and it could end less because the Chiefs get worse than because their opponents get better.

  1. For whatever reasons, there seems to be a not insignificant amount of “Chiefs fatigue”. Kind of ironic really when it stems from the intellectual laziness of tribalistic fandom. They haven’t had a great deal of competition from their division since they began run of relative success.

  3. To illustrate the usefulness of preseason strength of schedules, going into the 2021 season, the Bengals’ schedule was tied for the 6th hardest. After the season, the Bengals 2021 schedule was the 3rd easiest.

  4. If Buffalo didn’t absolutely blow it that AFCCG streak would already be over.

  5. What’s New? Chiefs have one of the toughest schedules Every Season. I don’t know what the NFL has against Kansas City, but they stick it to the Chiefs every year.

  6. They also have 2 1sts 2 2nds and 2 3rd round picks this year. This is the time to reload on cheap talent to help them win for the next 3 to 5 season. If they miss on these picks then there will be a changing of the guard atop the AFCW.

  7. Schedule:
    Rotate through in conference division.

    Rotate through out conference division.

    Play the team who finished at your position in your conference from the other divisions( 1st plays 1st)

    So if you finish first of course you have a harder schedule. Same as any other 1st place team.

  9. Who would have ever the thought the Bills, Bengals and Bucs would be among the NFL’s best? No league does it like the NFL.

