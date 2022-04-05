Bears re-sign Jesper Horsted

Getty Images

The Bears kicked off their offseason workout program on Monday and they also announced the re-signing of tight end Jesper Horsted.

Horsted’s return was set in motion last month when the team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent. Once that tender is in place, an exclusive rights free agent is barred from negotiating with other teams so Horsted just needed to make his return official.

Horsted joined with the Bears after going undrafted out of Princeton in 2019. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in six games as a rookie and two catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances last season.

Cole Kmet is the only other tight end on the Bears roster at the moment, so the team seems likely to add more players at the position one way or another.