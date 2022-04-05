Bengals sign Nick Eubanks

Getty Images

The Bengals made some changes at tight end early in free agency and they’ve added another player to the group.

The team announced the signing of Nick Eubanks on Tuesday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Eubanks signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of Michigan last year. He had six catches for 52 yards in the preseason, but failed to make the team out of camp and spent time on practice squads in Detroit and Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Bengals saw C.J. Uzomah leave for the Jets as a free agent last month and then signed Hayden Hurst a short time later. Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss, Scotty Washington, and Mitchell Wilcox are also on the roster.