Free agent kicker Chase McLaughlin will remain in Cleveland.

The Browns announced today that they’ve re-signed McLaughlin, who spent last year with the team.

McLaughlin signed with the Browns last year and went 15-for-21 on field goals, 36-for-37 on extra points and kicked 44.9 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Browns also have kicker Chris Blewitt on the offseason roster, and the two of them may compete for the kicking job in the regular season.