Chris Olave to visit with Commanders on Thursday

Getty Images

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave will be making the rounds in the NFC East this week.

After a report emerged that he’s set to visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Commanders will host Olave for a pre-draft visit on Thursday.

Breer adds that Olave is close with Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who also played his college ball at Ohio State.

Olave elected to return to OSU for the 2021 season, even though he likely would have been one of the top receivers off the board in last year’s draft. He finished his senior season with 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Olave was a two-time, first-team All-Big Ten honoree. He ended his career at Ohio State with 175 receptions, 2,702 yards, and 35 touchdowns.