Chris Olave visiting Cowboys Tuesday

The Cowboys were one of the teams pursuing a trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker before the Dolphins agreed to deal him to the Patriots and their pre-draft meetings show that they remain in the market for help at wideout.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ohio State receiver Chris Olave is visiting with the team on Tuesday. Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks was in for a visit on Monday as well.

Olave would likely have been picked in the first two days of the 2021 draft, but opted to return to school and posted 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 overall receiving touchdowns rank third all-time in school history.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns last month and saw Cedrick Wilson sign with the Dolphins while they re-signed Michael Gallup and brought in James Washington to join CeeDee Lamb on the receiver depth chart.