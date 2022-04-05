Colts signing Armani Watts

Getty Images

The Colts are signing free agent safety Armani Watts, the team announced after owner Jim Irsay tweeted the news.

Watts, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs after they made him a fourth-round choice out of Texas A&M.

He became a core special teams player, seeing action on 997 special teams snaps in 53 games with the Chiefs. Watts also played 282 defensive snaps.

His only start on defense came in 2020.

Watts has 58 career tackles, including 26 on special teams, along with two sacks, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

He will give the Colts depth behind Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis and provide more special teams prowess.