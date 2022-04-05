Curt Menefee, Joel Klatt reunite for Fox’s USFL coverage

Getty Images

Two years ago, Curt Menenfee (pictured) and Joel Klatt partnered up for Fox’s XFL games. They’re together again, working games for the Fox-owned USFL.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, Fox has tabbed the veteran NFL studio host and eight-year college football analyst to work together on the network’s games in the technically-not-reconstituted four-letter league.

Fox is expected to make the announcement soon. The league debuts on April 16.

NBC will also be televising USFL games. NBC has not announced any of its USFL announced.

The proliferation of legalized betting could make spring football more successful than it’s ever been. People want games on which to bet. Once they do, they’ll want to watch them.