Daniel Jones: I take full responsibility for how I’ve played

Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, Giants co-owner John Mara said that the team hadn’t given up on quarterback Daniel Jones — despite doing everything possible to screw him up.

New York has since hired Brian Daboll to be the club’s head coach. There’s some hope that Jones will be able to take a significant step in his development with Daboll, though the Giants have yet to exercise the quarterback’s fifth-year option.

At the start of New York’s offseason program on Monday, Jones was asked about Mara’s comments and said he was aware of them. But the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft didn’t make excuses.

“For me, my focus is on preparing myself,” Jones said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “I take full responsibility for how I’ve played. We haven’t won enough games, we haven’t scored enough points, we haven’t done things well enough. So I take responsibility for that, as a quarterback you play a big role in those things. That’s what I’m focused on and making sure that myself, as well as the offense and the team, is ready to go.”

Jones has compiled a 12-25 record as a starter and also has 49 turnovers — 29 interceptions, 20 lost fumbles — in 38 games. He missed several games with a neck injury in 2021, but also said on Monday that he expects to be cleared in time for the season.

Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes last year for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had 298 yards rushing with a pair of TDs as well.