Drew Brees: Saints’ offense is set up for success with Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Drew Brees is confident that Jameis Winston can prove himself the quarterback the Saints need.

Brees, the longtime Saints quarterback who had Winston as a backup in 2020, says the Saints’ offense should be a good one for Winston to thrive in.

“I think it’s set up for success with Jameis,” Brees said, via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune. “I think you continue to build pieces around him that will help him be successful. I think the defensive side of the ball has incredible leadership and has been playing at a really high level for the last few years.”

Brees said the 28-year-old Winston can continue to grow, even after Sean Payton decided to step away from coaching.

“He’s young guy, and he’s had to struggle and overcome things before, so he knows how to do that,” Brees said. “I think the more that he’s in the offense, the better that he’ll become. He’s with a great group of coaches. Even with Sean’s departure, so many of the guys on the offensive side of the ball are Sean’s disciples, so to speak. [Offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael is as good of a playmaker as there is in the league, in my opinion. I have vast experience with him.”

It may not be realistic to think Winston will become the kind of quarterback in New Orleans that Brees was, but Saints fans are hoping Brees is right that Winston can become a worthy successor.