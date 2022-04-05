Eight teams have two first-round draft picks after flurry of trades

Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft is still more than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen a flurry of first-round trades.

Eight teams have two first-round picks, eight other teams have none, and in all 11 first-round picks have been traded. Two first-round picks have already been traded twice.

Here’s the full breakdown of teams with two first-round picks:

Giants have their own first-round pick (No. 5) and the Bears’ (No. 7) from last year’s trade that allowed the Bears to draft Justin Fields.

Jets have their own first-round pick (No. 4) plus the Seahawks’ (No. 10) from the Jamal Adams trade.

Texans have their own first-round pick (No. 3) plus the Browns’ (No. 13) from the Deshaun Watson trade.

Eagles have the Dolphins’ first-round pick (No. 15) from last year’s trade that allowed Miami to draft Jaylen Waddle, plus the Saints’ first-round pick (No. 18) from an exchange of picks that also netted Philadelphia the Saints’ first-round pick in 2023 and second-round pick in 2024.

Saintshave the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 16), which was sent to the Eagles in the Carson Wentz trade and then sent by the Eagles to the Saints in an exchange of multiple picks that also gave the Saints the Eagles’ first-round pick (No. 19).

Packers have their own first-round pick (No. 28) plus the Raiders’ (No. 22) from the Davante Adams trade.

Chiefs have their own first-round pick (No. 30) plus the 49ers’ (No. 29) which was originally sent to the Dolphins so the 49ers could draft Trey Lance, and then sent from the Dolphins to the Chiefs in the Tyreek Hill trade.

Lions have their own first-round pick (No. 2) plus the Rams’ (No. 32) from the Matthew Stafford trade.