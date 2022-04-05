Eric DeCosta: I don’t see a RB in the first round, but right one could be there later

Getty Images

The Ravens thought they were set at running back heading into the 2021 season, but they had to change plans ahead of the start of the season.

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all went down with season-ending injuries before the team played its first game, which meant that they had to sign the likes of Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray to handle running back duties. All three players remain on the roster and the team is hopeful of full returns to action, but the prospect of adding more depth came up at General Manager Eric DeCosta’s Tuesday press conference.

DeCosta didn’t rule it out, but it doesn’t sound like anyone should be expecting to hear a back’s name called when the Ravens are on the board for the first time.

“I’m not seeing a prospect in the first round but once we get to the second, third, fourth rounds, if the right running back is there, we will strike,” DeCosta said, via 105.7 The Fan.

The Ravens have a second-round pick, two third-round picks and five fourth-rounders at their disposal, so the team has the capital to make the kind of targeted strike DeCosta mentioned but it remains to be seen if any back is tempting enough for them to make such a move.