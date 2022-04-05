Former Vikings star Doug Sutherland dies at 73

USA TODAY Sports

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, died Tuesday, the team announced. Sutherland was 73.

“Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends,” Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement. “His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”

Sutherland was voted one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

He entered the NFL as a 14th-round choice of the Saints in the 1970 draft. Sutherland played 10 games as a middle linebacker and guard during his rookie season before New Orleans traded him to the Vikings in August 1971.

The Vikings moved Sutherland to defensive tackle, and he started 90 of the 138 regular-season games he played for Minnesota. That’s the fourth-highest total of appearances by a Vikings defensive tackle behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Alan Page. Sutherland played three of the Vikings’ four Super Bowls with starts in IX and XI.

Sutherland finished his career in Seattle in 1981, playing 16 games with six starts.

Sutherland and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant both are natives of Superior, Wisconsin.