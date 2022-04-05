J.P. Holtz signing with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have agreed to terms with free agent tight end J.P. Holtz, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports.

Holtz visited the team this week.

Holtz, 28, appeared in 13 games for the Bears last season. He saw action on 71 offensive snaps and 172 on special teams.

He played one game for Washington in 2019 and appeared in 43 with the Bears the past three seasons. Holtz has seven receptions for 91 yards in his career.

He also has 11 career tackles.

Holtz joins Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson on the depth chart.