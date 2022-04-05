Javon Kinlaw is progressing in his rehab

Getty Images

Javon Kinlaw underwent reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in late October. The 49ers defensive tackle is making progress in his rehab.

OurSF49ers shared a video of Kinlaw running at the team facility in Santa Clara.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Kinlaw recently told Brad Graham of TheSFNiners. “Really, honest, I’ve had nothing but ups, no downs. Knock on wood. Everything has been progressing the right way. As far as from a health standpoint, I already feel healthier than I was last year when I was on the field, so I’m just excited to really get back out there and just be able to really showcase what a healthy Javon Kinlaw can do for this organization.”

Kinlaw had eight tackles and a quarterback hit in his four appearances last season.

The 14th overall choice in the 2020 draft has appeared in only 18 games with 16 starts in two seasons. He has 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.