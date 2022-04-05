Jets sign Greg Senat

Getty Images

The Jets added some more depth to their offensive line on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of tackle Greg Senat to their 90-man roster. Senat closed out the season with the Jets after being claimed off waivers in early January, but did not appear in any games.

Senat was a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Ravens and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He moved onto the Chiefs after being cut the next year, but wound up back on injured reserve and made his regular season debut with the Cowboys in 2020. Senat appeared in 10 games and saw most of his time on special teams.

Senat spent time with the Browns and Colts last year before landing with the Jets, but didn’t play in any games for either of those teams.

The Jets say they expect to have Mekhi Becton and George Fant as their starting tackles in 2022, but there are several well-regarded tackle prospects in this year’s draft class and the Jets could change plans if one they like is available early in this month’s draft.