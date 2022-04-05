John Harbaugh feeling grateful and motivated after contract extension

Getty Images

Between Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, the AFC North has two of the league’s most stable franchises when it comes to coaching.

That was made even more clear last week when Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Harbaugh’s contract had been extended through the 2025 season.

Harbaugh has been with Baltimore since 2008. Before finishing 2021 at 8-9, the Ravens previously had just one losing season in the head coach’s long tenure. Harbaugh also sports an 11-8 postseason record, having won Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

In a Tuesday pre-draft press conference, Harbaugh said he felt “very grateful and very motivated at the same time” by the contract extension.

“Just a sense of gratitude for working in this organization, obviously,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a great place to be. Love the city. But just very determined. Very motivated in the sense that we need to win more games. We need to win more playoff games. We need to win championships. We need to win the whole thing.

“And helping our team be the best we can be, doing what everybody can do — you feel a big, big sense of responsibility and obligation along those lines. So, gratitude, yes. But more than that, just really determined to get us all where we want to be — help us get to where we want to be together, just doing my part in that.”

In 14 seasons, Harbaugh has compiled a 137-88 record with the Ravens. He is currently No. 27 on the NFL’s all-time coaching wins list, two behind Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.