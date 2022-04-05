Jonas Griffith re-signs with Broncos

Getty Images

Linebacker Jonas Griffith is officially back with the Broncos.

Griffith was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent after the end of the 2021 season, which left him with the choice of re-signing with Denver or playing for no one in 2022. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Griffith has opted for the first of those two options.

Griffith was traded to the Broncos by the 49ers ahead of last season and he appeared in 13 games for Denver. He started four times and finished the season with 46 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Broncos re-signed Josey Jewell and added Alex Singleton to the linebacking corps as a free agent last month. Alexander Johnson and Kenny Young remain unsigned after finishing last season with Denver.