Judge requires Deshaun Watson to answer questions about consensual sex with other massage therapists

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
As part of his initial P.R. campaign after being sued by 22 women who allege sexual misconduct during massage therapy session, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson produced statements of support from 18 other massage therapists whose services he used. Now, Watson will be required to discuss whether he had sex with any of those 18 persons.

Via Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, a Texas judge has ruled that Watson must respond to questions aimed at determining whether he had sex with one or more of the 18 therapists who came to his defense.

The argument in favor of getting access to the evidence is simple. It shows Watson’s motives when arranging massage sessions, especially through social-media platforms like Instagram. If he was in the habit of having consensual sex with some of the therapists, it’s reasonable for a jury to conclude that he may have entered other sessions with a similar objective.

Watson had objected to providing the information. That prompted a request for the court to resolve the situation. The judge agreed with the plaintiffs.

Watson was not required to provide information about whether he had sexual relations with other women who have not come forward publicly. That’s a confusing middle ground on the issue. If it’s fair to find out whether Watson had a pattern and practice of engaging in sexual relations with massage therapists, it shouldn’t matter whether the individuals have come forward publicly to support him. The evidence is relevant to his pattern and practice, even if the individuals with whom he engaged in said pattern and practice have never issued any type of statement relevant to the case.

Last year, attorney Rusty Hardin admitted that some of Watson’s massages became consensual sexual encounters. His state of mind when hiring massage therapists — shaped by his habits as established with other massage therapists — would seem to be critical to proving whether he crossed the line with massage therapists who weren’t inclined to have a massage become more than one.

5 responses to “Judge requires Deshaun Watson to answer questions about consensual sex with other massage therapists

  1. We’ll know soon if Goodell attaches his wagon to Watson and the Browns as part of a cover up/protection of Watson decision with no suspension of any kind.

    In December of 2015 when Peyton Manning was guilty of receiving HGH to his residence and lied, Goodell sent men in black coats to Guyer in Indianapolis to destroy any record of Manning ever receiving shipments from Guyer.

    Of course, this was actually during the Brady framejob and subsequent cheating the Pats (again) by Goodell.

    If you follow the money and want MOST of the league may want, you can tell how Goodell will rule.

  4. Big Ben did it. Ray Lewis killed someone. All of a sudden people clutch their pearls when the Browns trade for him?! BROWNS VS THE WORLD!!!

  5. just when you think the NFL couldn’t go any lower, that cleveland wouldn’t be so desperate it would hold its nose and step in a sewer to try to win a Super Bowl;

    what must women thrust onto NFL coaching staffs be thinking?

